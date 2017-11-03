Slide into some fun at Cape Girardeau’s newest park: Levi's Adventure Trail

Tap into your inner 3-year-old at Levi's Adventure Trail this Heartland Weekend.

The new playground is set to open Nov. 5 at Cape County Park South, in honor of Levi Collom, who passed away unexpectedly in 2012.

CLICK HERE to find out how you can celebrate Levi's passion for the outdoors.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.