Murray State women defeat SEMO in OVC Soccer semifinal

It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
Check out the latest scores for Heartland Football Friday.
Jay Jacobs announced Friday he will be stepping down as Auburn University's Director of Athletics.
The Murray State Women's soccer team defeated SEMO 1-0 on Friday in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament Semifinals in Murray, Kentucky.
The St. Louis sports scene lost a historic member Friday with the passing of Bill Wilkerson. The longtime sports broadcaster was a pillar of KMOX, co-hosting the morning show and working alongside broadcasting legends like Bob Costas,
