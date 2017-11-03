Sheriffs, prosecutors meet about at-risk child legislation

Sheriff’s and prosecutors in southern Illinois met with a state senator about early intervention for at-risk children.

The group is involved in Fight Crime: Invest in Kids. They met in Sparta with Sen. Paul Schimpf.

According to Perry County Sheriff’s Office, the emphasis of the meeting was to urge the Illinois Senate to act quickly to finalize the re authorization of the Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Act (JJDPA).

“We cannot arrest our way out of the criminal and social problems we see in our society,” said Sheriff Bareis. We must invest in our kids and attempt to prevent the behaviors that lead to criminality.”

