New Madrid man wanted for violating probation

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department) (Source: New Madrid County Sheriff's Department)
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

New Madrid County Sheriff's Department is currently looking for a man wanted for violating his probation.

Ricky Dewayne Davis Jr is wanted by the police and his probation officer.

Anyone with any information on Davis' whereabouts, is asked to call 573-748-2516.

