Missouri Lottery announces 2018 Calendar Contest winners

The Missouri Lottery has partnered with Missouri State Parks and enlisted the help of lottery players and State Park lovers to create the 2018 calendar.

“Our two state agencies were already working together to develop the Lottery’s very popular ‘Second Chance of a Lifetime: Summer Parks Sensation’ promotion. Continuing our partnership to coincide with our 2018 calendar contest was an easy decision,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery.

Lottery players for many years submitted photos in the calendar contest based on themes from Missouri hometowns to dogs versus cats.

“Show Me State Parks” challenged photographers to enter pictures of their favorite parks through the Lottery’s Twitter account, Facebook page, website or by mail to any Lottery office.

A total of 13 photos of Historical Sites and State Parks were picked to appear in the 2018 calendar: one photo for each month and one cover photo.

Contest winners received copies of the calendar and a photo credit.

The photographer who was chosen for the cover received $500 and the monthly photographers received $100 in Scratchers tickets.

“The response for this contest was overwhelming,” said Reardon. “We received more than 700 entries into the contest, the most we’ve ever collected. Missourians love their State Parks.”

To view the winning photos go to this website.

There were a couple area state parks on the calendar:

June: Bob Krause, Lake St. Louis, Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

November: Travis Van Buren, Wildwood, Elephant Rocks State Park.

