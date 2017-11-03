HackSI coming to SIUC

A hackathon is returning to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.

The “HackSIreturns” will be held Nov. 4-5 at the Dunn-Richmond Economic Development Center. More than 120 people participated in last year’s event. Nearly 200 have signed up already for this year.

According to the university, the event showcases people that code and program projects or solve problems in a 24 hour period.

SIU says some previous winners even had no prior experience.

Winners will receive prizes.

The first event was held in 2013.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.