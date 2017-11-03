Veteran's Day ceremony to be held in Carbondale, IL

A joint Veteran’s Day ceremony will take place in Carbondale on Nov. 10.

The hosts are Southern Illinois University Carbondale, VFW Post 2605 and the city of Carbondale, according to a news release from SIUC.

The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. It is open to the public.

The Veterans Memorial Plaza is south of the town square at the intersection of East Main and South Washington streets.

The ceremony will move across the street to the City Pavilion if it rains.

The SIU Carbondale Army and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) will perform an honor salute and presentation of colors.

The ceremony honors veterans of all American and foreign wars.

