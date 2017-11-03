Veterans Day ceremony held in Carbondale, IL

A joint Veterans Day ceremony took place in Carbondale on Friday, Nov. 10.

Southern Illinois University Carbondale, VFW Post 2605 and the city of Carbondale hosted the event, according to a news release from SIUC.

The ceremony started at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Plaza. It was open to the public.

The Veterans Memorial Plaza is south of the town square at the intersection of East Main and South Washington streets.

The SIU Carbondale Army and Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps performed an honor salute and presentation of colors.

The ceremony honored veterans of all American and foreign wars.

