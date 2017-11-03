Updates in new Cape Girardeau police station - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Updates in new Cape Girardeau police station

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Cape Girardeau PD)
New flooring being put down. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
New cabinets ready to be installed. (Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
Exterior work in the new Cape Girardeau police station is done.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the landscape is planted, new flooring is being put down and cabinetry is being delivered.

The move-in date is still set for March 2018 near Arena Park.

City leaders announced the location at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in July 2015.

