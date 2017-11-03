Exterior work being done on new Cape Girardeau police station

Exterior work is being done on Cape Girardeau's new police station on Nov. 2017.

According to Cape Girardeau police, wiring work is being done as well.

The move-in date is still set for March 2018 near Arena Park.

City leaders announced the location at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in July 2015.

Exterior work on our new building is progressing. Interior wiring continues. Still set for an early March 2018 move-in! #CGPDFutureHome pic.twitter.com/hb7EwDm7jN — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) November 3, 2017

