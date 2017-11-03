Exterior work being done on new Cape Girardeau police station - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Exterior work being done on new Cape Girardeau police station

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Exterior work is being done on Cape Girardeau's new police station on Nov. 2017.

According to Cape Girardeau police, wiring work is being done as well.

The move-in date is still set for March 2018 near Arena Park.

City leaders announced the location at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in July 2015.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly