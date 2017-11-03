Exterior work being done on new Cape Girardeau police station

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov.3 in Lone Oak.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
Former Perry County, Missouri Coroner Herb Miller was in court on Nov. 3 and learned his fate.
A portion of the Heartland has already been placed under an outlook for possible severe weather this weekend.
There will be a Crime Stopper Town Hall meeting on Nov. 7 at the Carbondale Police Department.
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
The 17-year-old died after shooting himself in the head while playing the game on Halloween.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
