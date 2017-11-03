Cape Girardeau PD on track to move into new building in March

There are lots of signs of progress at the new Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Exterior work at the new building on Maria Louise Lane is complete.

Furniture was delivered to the building on January 4.

Furniture is being delivered to our new home today. It’ll all be installed by the end of the month! March will be here in the blink of an eye. #CGPDFutureHome pic.twitter.com/int4tGt8Y5 — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) January 4, 2018

The brand new 40,000 square foot building will replace the old 20,000 square foot building built in the 1970's. The new building cost $11 million and the chief said it was worth every penny.

"The building is laid out to be efficient,” said Chief Wes Blair. “ So if the officers coming in doesn't have to go to one area of the building to do one thing, then go all the way over to the other end of the building to do something else, then come all the way back to that area - so it's also designed by function."

Chief Blair added that the police department will also be energy efficient.

The center of the building features skylights that allow the building to use less electricity on days where there’s a lot of sun.

There is also going to be a training facility or a defensive tactics training room. Officers will be able to work out and become stronger.

The move-in date is still set for March 2018 near Arena Park.

City leaders announced the location at 2530 Maria Louise Lane in July 2015.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.