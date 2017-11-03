Illinois Archives repairs, digitizes World War I maps

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The state of Illinois has repaired and digitized 57 maps that the Illinois National Guard used during World War I to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the war.

Illinois Secretary of State and State Archivist Jesse White said Friday that the Illinois State Archives did the work on the maps. His office says the maps feature the guard's 33rd division, which was the only distinctly Illinois division that saw active service during the war in France. The maps are available online for the public to see and download.

The state archives also holds daily correspondence of battlefield orders and about 150 post-war enemy intelligence and location maps.

More than 350,000 Illinois residents served in World War I. More than 5,000 died.

