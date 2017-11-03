Data: Illinois sees 10th-wettest October on record this year

Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov.3 in Lone Oak.
It looks to be another stellar week of high school football in the Heartland.
Former Perry County, Missouri Coroner Herb Miller was in court on Nov. 3 and learned his fate.
A portion of the Heartland has already been placed under an outlook for possible severe weather this weekend.
There will be a Crime Stopper Town Hall meeting on Nov. 7 at the Carbondale Police Department.
