Permit to cut firewood available at Rend Lake

Firewood is available at a Rend Lake campground if you need some to prepare for cold weather this winter.

This is at the North Sandusky Campground, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The wood cannot be used for commercial use and cannot be resold.

There’s no charge for a permit, but you must pick one up at the visitor’s center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Firewood cutters will be permitted weekdays from November 20, 2017 through March 2, 2018.

