Cape Central boys swim team wins state championship

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Champion swim team (Source: Lance Tollison Cape Central Athletic Director) Champion swim team (Source: Lance Tollison Cape Central Athletic Director)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The Cape Central boys swim team won the Class 1 State Championship on Friday, November 3.

This makes back-to-back titles for the Tigers.

