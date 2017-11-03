$650K lottery ticket sold in Herrin, IL

A gas station in Herrin, Illinois sold a $650,000 winning lottery ticket for the Thursday evening drawing.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was bought at Huck's on S. Park Avenue and matched all five numbers: 12 - 30 - 37 - 42 - 43.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $6,500, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the Lottery's five prize centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.

