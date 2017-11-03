Bishop LeBlond beats Saxony Lutheran 2-0 in boys state soccer se - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bishop LeBlond beats Saxony Lutheran 2-0 in boys state soccer semifinal

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Saxony Lutheran fell to Bishop LeBlond on Friday, November 3 in the Class 1 Boys State Soccer Semifinal.

Bishop LeBlond won 2-0.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly