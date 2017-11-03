$88,000 raised in Vintage NOW fashion show

A record 1,250 people spent an evening watching a fashion show that featured outfits from the 1980s.

That same group of people helped raise more than $88,000 for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau.

Vintage NOW 8 was held on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The money from the show will go toward the capital campaign to build a larger, more accessible crisis shelter for women and children. The new facility will feature 10 bedrooms and 40 beds. There will also be a classroom, library, and children's play area.

“Our current facility has served us well for over 25 years,” said Hill, “but we have found that we are full so much of the time that we are turning away as many people as we are able to house. Even when the best option would be shelter, we have to make do with hotel placements or transportation to another safe place. These are short-term fixes that don’t enable us to offer long-term support to those fleeing a violent situation. We could not be more thrilled to be moving forward with the Safe Tomorrows Shelter Campaign.”

For more information about the Safe Tomorrows Shelter Campaign, you can visit this website.

