Students, parents rally at Benton, MO high school

Teens and parents gathered at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri on Friday, November 3 amid concerns about bullying and student safety.

Those students and parents said they're taking a stand against bullying, racism and sexual misconduct.

This comes after an incident on school grounds the week before.

According to Captain Ryan Dennis with the Scott County Sheriff's Department, a student tried to harm themselves on school property after being bullied.

Some of the protesters we talked to said they think bullying and harassment are ignored at Kelly High School.

Parent Rob Staggs said:

"I feel uneasy. As a father, we are protective of our children and our families and when your daughter says she's scared to come to school, what do you do?"

Captain Dennis said he believes everyone needs to be involved in a solution.

"I think we have to have a better communication with the school, try to offer some type of classes or training for the administration, the teachers as well as the students and try to work with them as far as counseling and stuff like that," he said.

In a statement, Superintendent Fara Jones said:

"The Scott County R-IV schools works diligently to maintain a positive school environment. The school maintains a bully reporting system that has been successful in identifying, investigating and remediating where bullying has occurred. When investigations are completed, only those who are directly involved are notified. This often gives the public the impression that “nothing” is being done. What the students and parents must realize is that information about other people’s children cannot be shared with them. This is what often causes the public to assume that nothing is being done when in actuality we cannot legally divulge the information to them. Currently we are reaching out to groups who specialize in addressing student mental health issues in an effort to provide our staff, students and parents with tools to better communicate and support our children. As we learn more from those professionals, we will share it with our families and we will do everything we can to continue to create a healthy culture at Kelly school."

Superintendent Jones also answered additional questions about the school's bullying and harassment policies. Mobile users can click here to read.

Superintendent Jones says e principal did not dismiss the parent's concerns. The district has a report form students or parents can fill out if they're concerned about bullying or other behaviors. But, they've received just four report forms this school year.

She questions why parents and students would rather post their concerns on social media instead of through the proper channels.

Jones does say changes are being made.

A counselor from Bootheel Counseling will be at school next week to meet with students, and there will be additional staff training and efforts to get more students involved in how the district can meet their needs.

They are also working to develop staff training and small group student mental health sessions.

