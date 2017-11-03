Don't miss the Beaver Moon this weekend

A huge, bright November full moon will make an appearance this weekend.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the full moon will crest at 12:23 a.m. CT.

This moon is also called a Beaver Moon, or Frost Moon. According to the Farmer's Almanac, it got its name from the Algonquin tribes because this was the time to set beaver traps before the swamps froze.

You can click here to see the moon phase calendar for your location.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.