Series of small quakes hit near Howardville, MO

Four small earthquakes shook the Missouri Bootheel on Friday, Nov. 3.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.1 magnitude quake hit a half mile northwest of Howardville, Missouri.

It happened at 7:47 a.m.

That's just a few miles from where a 2.7 magnitude quake shook minutes earlier.

The U.S.G.S. reports four small quakes in the area in less than 10 minutes.

7:40 a.m. : 2.7 magnitude; 1.1 mi ESE of Lilbourn

7:42 a.m. : 1.8 magnitude; .3 mi NW of Howardville

7:43 a.m. : 1.6 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville

7:47 a.m. : 2.1 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville

8:39 a.m.: 1.5 magnitude; .3 mi NNW of Howardville

