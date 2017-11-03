2.7 earthquake shakes near Lilbourn, MO

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile from Lilbourn, Missouri on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it happened about 7:40 a.m.

Several viewers have reached out to say that they felt the shaking.

Just seven minutes later, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook a half mile northwest of Howardville.

There were also two very small quakes in between.

Here's the timeline:

7:40 a.m. : 2.7 magnitude; 1.1 mi ESE of Lilbourn

: 2.7 magnitude; 1.1 mi ESE of Lilbourn 7:42 a.m. : 1.8 magnitude; .3 mi NW of Howardville

: 1.8 magnitude; .3 mi NW of Howardville 7:43 a.m. : 1.6 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville

: 1.6 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville 7:47 a.m. : 2.1 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville

: 2.1 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville 8:39 a.m.: 1.5 magnitude; .3 mi NNW of Howardville

