2.7 earthquake shakes near Lilbourn, MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: USGS)
LILBOURN, MO (KFVS) -

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake hit about a mile from Lilbourn, Missouri on Friday, Nov. 3.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it happened about 7:40 a.m.

Several viewers have reached out to say that they felt the shaking.

Just seven minutes later, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook a half mile northwest of Howardville.

There were also two very small quakes in between.

Here's the timeline:

  • 7:40 a.m.: 2.7 magnitude; 1.1 mi ESE of Lilbourn
  • 7:42 a.m.: 1.8 magnitude; .3 mi NW of Howardville
  • 7:43 a.m.: 1.6 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville
  • 7:47 a.m.: 2.1 magnitude; .4 mi NW of Howardville
  • 8:39 a.m.: 1.5 magnitude; .3 mi NNW of Howardville

