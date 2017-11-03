First Alert: portion of the Heartland under severe weather outlook

It's noticeably cooler today after a cold front moved in, bringing our temperatures closer to average for early November.

A portion of the Heartland has already been placed under an outlook for possible severe weather this weekend. Brian Alworth said that threat moves in late Sunday into Monday.

Friday looks to be a pretty cloudy day with highs in the 60s.

You can expect fog, mist, and drizzle Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will both be unusually warm with highs expected in the upper 70s. Some places may see record highs.

Right now the severe weather threat for Sunday into Monday appears to be hail and high winds. The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook has the northern half of the area under a slight risk of severe weather, but that may be adjusted through the weekend to include more of the area.

You'll want to stay up to date with Bryan McCormick throughout the weekend.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.