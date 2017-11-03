This week in music: 2000 Christina Aguilera

Time to turn back the clock and check out some music from yester-year.

This morning we check out the biggest hits from this week in 2000.

Billboard's Hot 100 Chart had Pink at number five with Most Girls. It was the second single of her career and a follow up to her top ten debut song There You Go.

3 Doors Down was in the number four position with the song which propelled them to international fame. Kryptonite was written by drummer/vocalist Brad Arnold in a mathematics class when he was only 15 and is one of the first songs he ever wrote. It remains the biggest hit for 3 Doors Down.

At number three was With Arms Wide Open by Creed. It was the Florida band's first and only number one hit on the Hot 100.

Madonna was at number two with Music. The dance-hop song is about how music has the power to make people come together. The video has Madonna and her friends giving a party in her limousine. Music is Madonna's 12th and so far last number one hit.

And in the top spot for this week 17 years ago was Christina Aguilera with Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You). Aguilera changed the lyrics from the album version of the song. The news lyrics included sexual references and this version was banned from Radio Disney. You may remember Aguilera regularly appeared on the Disney Channel's New Mickey Mouse Club before launching her musical career. Radio Disney did play the toned down album version of Come On Over Baby.

