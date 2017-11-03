Falling back into standard time: how to prepare

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

We'll feel like we're gaining an hour of sleep, which most people would say is a wonderful thing. The end of DST pushes sunrise back an hour.

But, the time change can throw things a little out of whack.

Here are some things you can do to prepare yourself:

Don't drink alcohol or coffee on Sunday. Experts say your internal clock will feel like it's afternoon when it's actually morning. So, by avoiding alcohol and coffee, you shouldn't wake up as often and will get better quality sleep. Change your clocks! It seems obvious, but don't forget to move the clock an hour back before you go to bed on Saturday night. Go outside. Soak up the sunshine as those rays keep our internal circadian rhythms on track. The sun is also serves as a natural 'pick-me-up' as the days shorten and some people deal with winter blues and seasonal affective disorder. Try not to sleep in. While it's tempting to really enjoy that extra hour of sleep, experts say you should adjust your nightly routine to compensate for the time chance. Try to go to bed an hour later than normal and wake up at your normal time so your body feels like it's just another day.

The end of DST also serves as a good reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

