Falling back into standard time: how to prepare

Teens and parents gathered at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri on Friday, November 3 amid concerns about bullying and student safety.
Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky say two men are facing charges after a deputy found drugs and other items in a car.
The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook has the northern half of the area under a slight risk of severe weather, but that may be adjusted through the weekend to include more of the area.
A huge, bright November full moon will make an appearance this weekend.
Yes, you read that headline correctly. But, it's not exactly the kind of missing bacon you're probably thinking about.
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.
Two men and a woman were killed in a shooting inside a suburban Denver Walmart on Wednesday night that forced customers to either hide in the store or frantically run for the doors.
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.
