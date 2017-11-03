5 things to know Nov. 3

Good morning! It's Friday, November 3, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Some people will take up to thunderstorms this Friday morning, but Laura Wibbenmeyer says they should leave the Heartland by 9 a.m. Temperatures will be a little cooler today with highs in the 60s. Friday also looks to be a pretty cloudy day. The weekend will be warm. We could see record highs in some locations. A large portion of the Heartland has already been placed under an outlook for possible severe weather for Sunday night into Monday. Right now, hail and high winds appear to be the greatest threats, but you'll want to stay up to date with Bryan McCormick throughout the weekend.

Making Headlines

President Trump's Twitter goes dark: Twitter says it is launching an internal review after President Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was deactivated Thursday night for 11 minutes.

Popular app warning for parents: If your family includes a tween or teen with a smartphone, you need to know about an app called “tbh” -- it has exploded in popularity in recent weeks, with millions of middle and high schoolers now using it every day. But while the app claims to be all about positivity, experts say “tbh” is something parents need to watch carefully.

63 Sears, Kmart stores to close: Poplar Bluff's Kmart is among the stores that will close by late January 2018.

Clinton accused of taking over DNC before she won the nomination: A Politico article by former interim Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile claims the Clinton campaign launched a so-called "secret takeover of the DNC."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.