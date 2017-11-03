Bunker, MO man killed in ATV crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bunker, MO man killed in ATV crash

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
REYNOLDS COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A 36-year-old Bunker, Missouri man was killed in an ATV crash Thursday, Nov. 2.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. on private property four-miles north of Bunker in Reynolds County.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Justin Prendergast was driving a Honda ATV in a stream.

When Prendergast attempted to make a left turn the vehicle flipped and landed on him.

Prendergast died at the scene.

