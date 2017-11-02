Williamson County crash leaves two with major injuries

A two vehicle car crash has left two people with major injuries in Williamson County on Thursday, November 2.

Katelyn Knaak, of Buncombe, Illinois, was driving northbound on IL. Route 148 near Gunner Lane and Christopher Hill, of Vienna, Illinois, was traveling southbound when Knaak's left the road and crossed into the southbound lanes.

The two cars collided. Knaak's Ford Ranger left the road and overturned.

She was cited for improper lane usage.

Knaak was transported to Cardinal Glennon in St. Louis for major injuries.

Hill also suffered major injuries but refused medical treatment.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.