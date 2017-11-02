Parts of Mt. Vernon, IL dealing with water leaks, boil order - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

A boil water order is in effect for parts of Mt. Vernon, Illinois due to severe water leaks on Nov. 2.

According to the Assistant to the City Manager Nathan McKenna, the leaks are causing low water pressure and in some cases no water.

City crews will be working through the night to fix the leaks and restore service.

The boil water order is in the following areas until further notice:

  • Pine Street
  • Central Street
  • 6th Street
  • Southgate Apartments
  • 700 block of Casey
  • Crownview area
  • 20th Street and Waterworks Road to 16th Street and Jefferson.

