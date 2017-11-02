Parts of Mt. Vernon, IL dealing with water leaks, boil order

A boil water order is in effect for parts of Mt. Vernon, Illinois due to severe water leaks on Nov. 2.

According to the Assistant to the City Manager Nathan McKenna, the leaks are causing low water pressure and in some cases no water.

City crews will be working through the night to fix the leaks and restore service.

The boil water order is in the following areas until further notice:

Pine Street

Central Street

6th Street

Southgate Apartments

700 block of Casey

Crownview area

20th Street and Waterworks Road to 16th Street and Jefferson.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.