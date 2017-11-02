Boy Scouts 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive collection

The 33rd annual Scouting For Food took place on Saturday, Nov. 11. Scouts will now collect the bags filled with goods.

More than one million blue bags were delivered to 51 counties in Missouri and Illinois on Nov. 11.

Now the Boy Scouts and MERS Missouri Goodwill, 2017 Scouting For Food sponsor, are asking residents to leave the bags filled with canned goods on their doorsteps on Saturday, Nov. 18 by 9 a.m. for pickup.

When it comes to donations, canned fruits, vegetables, soups, tuna, chicken, and pasta sauce and meals in a box, such as hamburger helper, are most needed.

In southeast Missouri, Scouts deliver food donations directly to local food pantries. Last year, Scouting For Food collected nearly 36,000 items of food in the Cape Girardeau area.

Residents whose bags are missed Saturday can call 800-392-0895 in Missouri and 618-234-9111 in Illinois. Residents who did not receive a bag can take canned food donations to any Goodwill store location Nov. 19-25. They will also be collecting at the Arena 4-H Building in Cape Girardeau from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

According to MERS, Scouts gathered more than 2 million food items last year. It was enough to provide about 590,000 meals for those in need.

Donations in the St. Louis area are picked up by Scouts and taken to local fire stations where it is sorted and boxed.

Sunset Transportation delivers the goods to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for further distribution through 500 partner agencies.

Of the 43,000 people it feeds each week, children make up the largest segment of individuals receiving assistance from the Foodbank at 31 percent.

In southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, the Scouts take donations directly to local food pantries.

For more information visit sff.stlbsa.org.

