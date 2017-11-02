Boy Scouts 33rd Annual Scouting For Food Drive

The 33rd annual Scouting For Food collection will take place on Saturday, Nov. 18.

It's sponsored by MERS Missouri Goodwill Industries.

More than one million blue bags will be delivered to 51 counties in Missouri and Illinois on Nov. 11.

Scouts will then collect the bags the following week.

According to MERS, Scouts gathered more than 2 million food items last year. It was enough to provide about 590,000 meals for those in need.

Sunset Transportation delivers the goods to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for further distribution through 500 partner agencies.

In southeast Missouri and southern Illinois, the Scouts take donations directly to local food pantries.

Residents who do not receive a bag can take canned food donations to any Goodwill store location Nov. 19-25.

For more information visit sff.stlbsa.org.

