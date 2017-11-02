24 pit bull mixes rescued from suspected breeding operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City animal control officers rescued 24 dogs from squalid conditions at a suspected Kansas City breeding operation.

The underweight and filth-encrusted dogs were taken Thursday from a home in eastern Kansas City. The 12 adult pit bull mixes and 12 puppies were taken to the KC Pet Project for evaluation and treatment.

The Kansas City Star reports officials found raw sewage and other unsanitary conditions at the home and are treating the situation as a cruelty case. The property owner was not located on Thursday.

None of the rescued dogs will be ready for adoption soon.

Shelter spokeswoman Tori Fugate said KC Pet Project is documenting the dogs' conditions for authorities if they decide to prosecute the case.

