Man arrested on drug and officer battery charges

The Marion Police Department say a man was arrested on Thursday, November 2, for drug and battery charges.

Police executed a search warrant at the America's Best Value Inn, located at 1802 Bittle Place in Marion, following a narcotics investigation.

26-year-old Josten Denwood was distributing cocaine and is currently on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Denwood resisted arrest and injured Marion Police officers.

In his hotel room, investigators found a semi-automatic firearm, ammunition, cocaine, cannabis, packaging equipment, weighing equipment and counterfeit U.S. money.

Denwood is was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, three counts of aggravated batter of a police officer, felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of counterfeit currency and possession of cannabis.

He is currently being held in the Williamson County Jail waiting court proceedings.

