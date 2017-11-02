VIDEO: Police investigating stolen car in Cape Girardeau, MO

(Source: Still image from video courtesy of Christen Edmonds)

A car was reportedly stolen in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Wednesday, November 1.

According to police, the car was stolen while it was parked at 605 Broadway Street, at the corner of Broadway and Frederick Street.

The owner of the 2013 X3 BMW provided video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

