IL man pleads guilty to meth-related charge

A Randolph County, Illinois man has pleaded guilty to meth-related charges.

Brian A. Mudd, 59, of Ruma, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine between June and Dec. 2016, according to the Southern District of Illinois U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mudd is currently being held without bond.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on February 13, 2018.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Randolph County States Attorney’s Office also assisted in the investigation.

