A Legacy Continues: Winston's Bagels set to reopen under new ownership

A legendary late night bagel stop in Carbondale is set to reopen next week under new ownership.

In April 2017, the community said goodbye to Winston Mezo, known fondly by many as 'the Bagel Man.' Winston posted all of his equipment on Craigslist.

That's when Brad Preiss saw a steal of a deal and a yummy opportunity. He bought the cart with plans to reopen it under the name "Winston's Bagels by B-Rad." CLICK HERE to find out when you can get your hands on a hot bagel.

