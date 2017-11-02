17 parks offering Thanksgiving buffets

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Seventeen Kentucky State Resort Parks plan to serve buffets to guests on Thanksgiving Day.

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says there will be a variety of main dishes to choose from on Nov. 23: turkey, ham, fried chicken and roast beef. There will be soups and salads offered, along with plenty of side dishes, rolls and desserts including pumpkin and pecan pies.

Officials say the annual event usually attracts about 10,000 people across the state.

The buffet costs $19.50 for adults and $9.50 for children ages 6-12. It is free for children under 6.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.