Kentucky attorney general warns of advertising scam

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Attorney General Andy Beshear has issued a scam alert to warn Kentuckians about fraudulent ads placed in the classified sections of newspapers and online.

Beshear says people in several counties including Bath, Barren, Franklin and Jefferson have reported replying to classified ads for discounted tractors or pickup trucks that turned out to be a scam. Beshear says those reporting the scams reported the ads appeared normal at first and included a price for the item and a contact phone number.

He says once an interested buyer places a call, they don't speak with anyone, but receive text messages or emails. The replies are from someone claiming to be selling the item at a deep discount because it belonged to her late husband, and she's leaving soon for a military deployment.

