Red Sox hire Tony La Russa as special assistant - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Red Sox hire Tony La Russa as special assistant

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

The Red Sox announced the hiring Thursday. In his new role, he'll work under Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in all areas of baseball operations, including player development and consultation with the major and minor league staffs.

La Russa served the past four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball analyst, advising Arizona's baseball operations department.

The 73-year-old ranks third on baseball's all-time managerial list, compiling a 2,728-2,365 record in 33 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis.

He won three World Series titles and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland SportsSportsMore>>

  • Red Sox hire Tony La Russa as special assistant

    Red Sox hire Tony La Russa as special assistant

    Thursday, November 2 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-11-02 20:11:44 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

    The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

  • Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

    Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7

    Thursday, November 2 2017 12:19 AM EDT2017-11-02 04:19:51 GMT
    Thursday, November 2 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-11-02 19:33:04 GMT

    The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

    The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.

  • Crawford, Blackhawks blank Flyers 3-0

    Crawford, Blackhawks blank Flyers 3-0

    Thursday, November 2 2017 6:22 AM EDT2017-11-02 10:22:40 GMT
    (Source: KFVS)(Source: KFVS)

    Corey Crawford made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a three-game slide with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

    Corey Crawford made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a three-game slide with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly