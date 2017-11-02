Red Sox hire Tony La Russa as special assistant

The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.
The Houston Astros won the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7.
Corey Crawford made 35 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Chicago Blackhawks stopped a three-game slide with a 3-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
