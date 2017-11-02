University of Missouri apologizes for 'House of Cards' email

Cape Girardeau's Ivers Square was chosen by the public as a winner for preservation funding.
Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky say two men are facing charges after a deputy found drugs and other items in a car.
A two vehicle car crash has left two people with major injuries in Williamson County on Thursday, November 2.
Fire crews reported to the scene of a trash fire in Scott City on Thursday, November 2.
A boil water order is in effect for parts of Mt. Vernon, Illinois due to severe water leaks.
