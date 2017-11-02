Flu shots available at Franklin-Williamson Co., IL Health Dept.

Babies born with a previously untreatable degenerative nerve disease now have two fresh sources of hope for their future.
Babies born with a previously untreatable degenerative nerve disease now have two fresh sources of hope for their future.
Steering opioid addicts toward treatment programs instead of prisons, while tightening federal policies on opioid prescribing, could curb the opioid epidemic, President Donald Trump's opioid crisis commission said Wednesday.
Steering opioid addicts toward treatment programs instead of prisons, while tightening federal policies on opioid prescribing, could curb the opioid epidemic, President Donald Trump's opioid crisis commission said Wednesday.
Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.
Having an alcoholic parent may increase the risk that a teen will commit dating violence, researchers say.
Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.
Popping certain heartburn drugs like they're candy might up your odds for stomach cancer, new research suggests.
One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.
One in every 30 children in the United States has high blood pressure. Now, new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics may help doctors screen children 3 years and older for the condition.
According to a new report by the March of Dimes premature birth rates are up across the nation and in The Heartland. One mom in Cape Girardeau County is a mom to two preemies in the last two years.
According to a new report by the March of Dimes premature birth rates are up across the nation and in The Heartland. One mom in Cape Girardeau County is a mom to two preemies in the last two years.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is offering the flu shot at both health department locations.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is offering the flu shot at both health department locations.
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.
According to a recent report from the Department of Health and Human Services, 80 percent of Americans can get a 2018 plan for less than $75 per month.
First Source is voluntarily recalling several of its dark chocolate products because they contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient and poses a serious risk for people with milk allergies or sensitivities.
First Source is voluntarily recalling several of its dark chocolate products because they contain milk, which is not listed as an ingredient and poses a serious risk for people with milk allergies or sensitivities.
Advocates and doctors in opioid-ravaged Kentucky urged President Donald Trump's acting chief health official to spend more money on fighting the drug epidemic one day after he signed an order declaring the...
Advocates and doctors in opioid-ravaged Kentucky urged President Donald Trump's acting chief health official to spend more money on fighting the drug epidemic one day after he signed an order declaring the crisis a...
Cold and flu season is here and doctors are making sure parents and patients are staying safe and healthy this year.
Cold and flu season is here and doctors are making sure parents and patients are staying safe and healthy this year.