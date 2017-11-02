Flu shots available at Franklin-Williamson Co., IL Health Dept.

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is offering the flu shot at both health department locations.

According to the health department, the shot will be available during regular walk-in clinic hours at both health department locations:

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the Marion office (8160 Express Drive)

Tuesday and Thursday at the Benton office location (403 East Park) from 8:00-11:00 a.m. and 1:00- 3:00 p.m.

Bi-County Health will be hosting a late night flu clinic from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Benton office and Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Marion office.

The shots cost $35.

The pneumonia shot will be available at both health department locations and is available year-round during regular clinic hours.

The pneumonia vaccine costs $100.

