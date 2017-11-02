Sikeston man facing charges for Miner, MO burglary

The tractor stolen by Lynch. (Source: Miner Police)

A Sikeston man is facing several charges after a burglary happened last week at Medlin Equipment.

Brian Dean Lynch is being charged with tampering in the first degree, possession of burglary tools and other drug related charges.

Lynch took an orange 22 foot utility trailer tractor and a truck.

Lynch was found driving in the stolen truck in Scott County, Missouri.

The truck had been repainted, but Scott County Deputies were available to locate him.

Lynch is being held at the Scott County Sheriff's Department on a $750 cash bond.

