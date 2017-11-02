Road clear after semi truck hit I-57 bridge in Mounds, IL

The road is clear after a semi truck hit the Interstate 57 bridge in Mounds, Illinois on Thursday, November 2.

According to Trooper Greg Miller with Illinois State Police, the semi truck was carrying a large box trailer that "clipped" the bridge. An officer on scene cleared it as safe.

There was "very minor" damage to the beams on the I-57 overpass.

This was the I-57 bridge over Old 51 in Mounds.

