Massac Co. drug awareness group to hold town hall on opioid epidemic

The Massac County Drug Awareness Coalition will host a town hall meeting addressing opioid overdoses and a drug used to reverse it.

The town hall takes place on Nov. 7 at the Courthouse Annex in Metropolis which is the old Bantarra Building on W. 8th St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and presentations begin at 6:15 p.m.

Speakers will talk about opioid addiction and Narcan use.

Narcan (Naloxone) is a drug that can be used to reverse opioid overdoses.

There will also be a question and answer session at the town hall.

For more information visit the MCAC website.

