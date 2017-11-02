Crews extinguish trash fire in Scott City, MO

Fire crews reported to the scene of a trash fire in Scott City on Thursday, November 2.

They responded to a rubbish, recycle material fire on 3100 Industrial Drive at 2 p.m.

Three companies are at the location including Inter-Rail Systems Incorporated, ISI Environmental and Recycling LLC and Alternate Energy Solutions LLC.

The fire occurred outside the facility.

A firefighter received a minor burn from the flames, but no one was seriously hurt. Firefighters say there were "small explosions."

One of those threw hot material from the fire on a crew member.

A fire suppressor was used to cool the pile so crews could take control it. Property owners used a skid steer to help firefighters could remove material from the fire.

Scott City Police, Scott City Fire and Cape Ambulance and Cape Girardeau Fire helped extinguish the fire.

The cause of this fire is unknown.

