3-year-old trick-or-treater hit by truck in Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky police say a drunken driver backed his truck into a 3-year-old girl who was trick-or-treating, sending her to the hospital.

Elkhorn City police said 50-year-old Gregory Hackney of Pike County was traveling Tuesday in an area popular with trick-or-treaters when he stopped his truck and began backing up in the direction of the girl.

Police told the Lexington Herald-Leader that the girl's handprint and smudges from her head were left on the truck's bumper.

The girl was taken to a hospital. Police said as of Wednesday morning, she was bruised and sore but recovering at home.

Hackney was charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving. The county jail didn't list him as an inmate in online records, and the newspaper didn't say whether he had a lawyer.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

