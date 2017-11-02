2 arrested after hit-and-run crash in Murray, KY

A report of a hit-and-run crash in Murray, Kentucky leads to the arrest of two people.

It happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1 near the intersection of 12th and Chestnut Streets.

Officers got a description of the vehicle that left the scene of the crash. They found the vehicle and stopped it.

Andrea Henne, 32, and Dylan Reinhard, 22, both of Paris, Tennessee, were in the vehicle along with a two-year-old.

Reinhard was behind the wheel when officers stopped the vehicle, but investigators learned that Henne was actually driving at the time of the crash.

Investigators said Henne was suspected of being under the influence of intoxicants. After officers administered some tests, Henne was taken into custody. She told officers at the scene that she didn't have any illegal substances on her person. But, when she got to the jail, officers found a small baggie of marijuana.

Henne faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, operating on a suspended license, wanton endangerment, no insurance, possession of marijuana, and promoting contraband.

Investigators believed Reinhard, who was driving when officers stopped the vehicle, was also under the influence of intoxicants. He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, no operators license, no insurance. and possession of a controlled substance.

