McCracken County Public Library to offer youth coding programs

The McCracken County Public Library will offer after school coding classes for middle and high school students.

The Next Level! Coders Club is the result of a $20,075 grant from the American Library Association, sponsored by Google.

Classes at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club and Sprocket at the Coke plant will provide hands-on experience with coding in relation to video game design and music creation.

Library Director Susan Baier said, "Coding teaches computational thinking, digital literacy and problem-solving...important skill sets for twenty-first century jobs."

For more information, contact the McCracken County Public LIbrary at 270-442-2510.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.