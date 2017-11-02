First Alert: rain and thunderstorm chances possible Thursday night

Thursday starts out with temperatures about 25 degrees warmer than we experienced Wednesday morning.

The warmer air will stick with us today with temperatures topping out in the 70s this afternoon.

There will be on and off drizzle all day long. It will also be a bit breezy with gusts of over 25 miles per hour at times.

Rain and thunderstorm chances arrive this evening and overnight.

Mild weather is expected over the weekend.

The next chance for thunderstorms arrives late Sunday into Monday morning.

