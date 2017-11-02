Distinguished Alumni Nominations open at Three Rivers College

Three Rivers College has opened nominations for its 2018 Distinguished Alumni Award.

The award recognizes the accomplishments and achievements of the College’s graduates and former students. The award will be given at a recognition reception hosted by the college in spring 2018.

The nomination deadline for the award is December 11.

“We’ve built a great tradition with our Distinguished Alumni Award over the last two years, and we’ve had the opportunity to honor two pillars of our community,” Michelle Reynolds, director of Development at Three Rivers said. “I can’t wait to see the nominations for this year’s award.”

Nominations can be submitted by clicking here and filling out the form provided there. Forms may also be mailed upon request.

Nominees should be a graduate from or former student of Three Rivers College and will be judged on the merits of their personal and professional achievements.

A committee drawn from College employees and the Three Rivers Endowment Trust will choose the winning nomination.

The 2017 Distinguished Alumni Award was awarded to Poplar Bluff resident and journalist Stan Berry, who serves as editor for the Daily American Republic. Berry also served as the keynote speaker at the College’s 2017 Commencement ceremony.

For more information on the Distinguished Alumni Award, the Alumni and Friends program at Three Rivers, or on how to donate to Three Rivers College, visit trcc.edu/development or contact Michelle Reynolds at michellereynolds@trcc.edu or at 573-840-9077.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.